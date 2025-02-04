– As previously reported, Chase U’s Duke Hudson was released by WWE. WWE NXT Superstar Andre Chase commented on Duke Hudson via social media and praised him for his work and contributions.

Andre Chase wrote, “I just wanted to publicly thank Duke Hudson for all of his hard work and contributions to Chase U.From the poker table, to the classroom, to the tag-team Match of the Year, all the way to top as champions in the WWE. You the real MVP ‼️🏆 🙌🏼 #WWENXT” You can view Chase’s post below: