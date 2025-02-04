Duke Hudson Reportedly Released From WWE Last Month

Duke Hudson was reportedly released from WWE last month. Fightful Select reports that the NXT star was quietly released in January.

Hudson, who was most recently a member of Chase U, last competed for WWE in November on an NXT house show. There’s no word as yet to the reason for the release.

Hudson signed with WWE in 2018 and made his NXT on-screen debut in March of 2020 under his real name of Brendan Vink, teaming with Shane Thorne. He debuted as Duke Hudson in 2021 as part of the NXT Breakout Tournament, making it to the semifinals where he lost to Carmelo Hayes. He had one reign as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Andre Chase.