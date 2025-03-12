– During a recent appearance on FLAGANT, comedian Andrew Schulz commented on his WWE Raw appearance earlier this week, where he was attacked by Logan Paul. AJ Styles later came to Schulz’s rescue, putting a stop to Logan Paul. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Andrew Schulz on what happened at WWE Raw: “I just gotta start off the show by saying I did not know that was going to happen last night at Raw. Logan mentioned it, like, ‘Hey, I might point at you or something like that.’ Then this Judas runs up on me and tries to make me like to everybody at Madison Square Garden. If we were at the Brooklyn Nets arena, okay, I’ll lie all day. I’ll do whatever bull**** you want for the wrestling, right? Not in Madison Square Garden.”

On telling Logan Paul the real truth and no one being there to see him: “So I tell him the real, which I think you should do to someone who I thought was a friend. The guy invited me to his wedding last week. So I have to tell him, listen, nobody’s here to see you. You’re not even wrestling tonight. His ego’s so fragile, he grabs me, he pulls me over that shit in front of my wife. That’s pretty emasculating. I just put out a special about how my balls don’t work, and now I get bent over a railing in front of my wife. Thank god for AJ Styles [laughs].”

His thoughts on Logan Paul: “Logan need to get his, bro. I ain’t gonna lie. I thought that was crazy. So we’ll see what happens. Matter of fact, I might go to your wedding now. I wasn’t going to go, but I might go to your wedding, and I might hit you with a f***ing suplex.”