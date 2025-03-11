AJ Styles Makes Save For Comedian After Logan Paul Attacks Him On WWE Raw

AJ Styles came to the rescue of comedian Andrew Shulz after Logan Paul attacked him on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Paul cut a promo talking about Cody Rhodes rejecting The Rock’s offer at Elimination Chamber and said that he was glad John Cena chose to ally with Rock. He offered his own soul to the Final Boss and referenced Shulz being in the audience. Paul came out to talk with Shulz, who replied that he cane to see the Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk cage match tonight and said no one in New York was there to see Paul and that New York City only likes “real” wrestlers.

Paul grabbed Shulz and pulled him into the ring but Styles came out to make the save, chasing Paul out of the ring.