Angel Garza On His 205 Live Match With Humberto Carrillo, Not Having Much Contact With Vince McMahon

– Angel Garza spoke with Super Luchas for a new interview discussion his match with Humberto Carrillo on 205 Live and more.

On his match with Carrillo: “I felt like a fish in the water. My cousin and I know each other very well, we have been training together for more than ten years and we know all our weaknesses, all our skills. We know each other from head to toe, and I know that every time they see us together in a ring they will witness a very good match. We both have very good boards, we have a lot of cloth to cut from. It comes from family, so believe me I felt like a fish in the water, and whenever we face it they will be good matches.”

On if Vince McMahon gave him any feedback yet: “No, he didn’t. I haven’t had contact with him beyond greeting us when it’s my turn to go to 205 Live. I’ve seen him in dressing rooms and we greet each other. I have received comments from my direct bosses on NXT, such as Triple H, William Regal, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and they have been very positive. They make me trust that very good things come.”

On why he and Carrillo have been able to distinguish themselves in WWE more than other Mexican talent: “I don’t know why it is. Here, everyone works for himself, I don’t focus on my cousin’s career; I look at what I’m doing, how I’m doing it, what’s next, and as long as it gives me results, I’m going to keep doing it. I’m not going to tell lies, I always like to speak with the truth, and I think that something that makes the difference is that we know the language, we handle the microphone, and maybe that, in the end, is giving results.”