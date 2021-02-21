WWE News: 16th Anniversary of Batista Giving Triple H Thumbs Down, Spanish Preview of Elimination Chamber

– Today is the 16th anniversary of Batista delivering his famous thumbs down to Triple H, and WWE remembered the moment on social media. The WWE Network Twitter account shared the clip of Batista choosing his WrestleMania opponent after winning the 2005 Royal Rumble, which you can see below:

– WWE also posted La Previa de WWE, their Spanish-language show, previewing Elimination Chamber. You can see that video below which features appearances by Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Raquel González, and Damian Priest: