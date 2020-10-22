wrestling / News
WWE News: Anthony Greene Makes NXT TV Debut, Kacy Catanzaro vs. Xia Li Highlights
Anthony Greene made his official NXT TV debut on Wednesday night. Greene, a former EVOLVE star, appeared in the Timothy Thatcher segment as one of his students and the man who had (and lost) an impromptu match with Thatcher. You can pics from the segment below:
Did the student just educate the teacher? Timothy Thatcher will not stand for this. #WWENXT @retroag_ pic.twitter.com/Y3Scmi9dxx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2020
I’m loving this TV time for Anthony Greene (@retroag_)! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Y0r7Z5cBgJ
— Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) October 22, 2020
That'll teach 'em. Timothy Thatcher schools @retroag_ on #WWENXT. #ThatchAsThatchCan pic.twitter.com/pVGi1f6nV0
— WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2020
– WWE posted a clip from Kacy Catanzaro’s match with Xia Li. Catanzaro won the match in fairly short order on tonight’s show:
