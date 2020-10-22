wrestling / News

WWE News: Anthony Greene Makes NXT TV Debut, Kacy Catanzaro vs. Xia Li Highlights

October 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Anthony Greene made his official NXT TV debut on Wednesday night. Greene, a former EVOLVE star, appeared in the Timothy Thatcher segment as one of his students and the man who had (and lost) an impromptu match with Thatcher. You can pics from the segment below:

– WWE posted a clip from Kacy Catanzaro’s match with Xia Li. Catanzaro won the match in fairly short order on tonight’s show:

