Apollo Crews Turns Heel, Attacks Big E. On Smackdown (Clips)

Apollo Crews is done with losing to Big E., and he took a trip to the dark side on tonight’s Smackdown by attacking E. On tonight’s show, Crews lost a match to Shinsuke Nakamura and attacked him in frustration. When Big E. got in his way, Crews backed down and then when Big E.’s back was turned he attacked with the ring steps. He moved to continue the assault in the ring, but referees got involved. Crews ended up throwing the steps onto E. when he rolled to the outside, and E. was stretchered away.

You can see clips of the segment below: