Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey everyone, Winfree back at it again because it’s Friday and Smackdown needs covering. Believe it or not tonight is the go home show for the Elimination Chamber PPV, I know I’d totally forgotten about it too. So we’ll probably see some more multi-man matches to try and get us excited for the Chamber match, Big E and Apollo Crews will almost certainly interact because that feud must continue. Roman Reigns will be here in some capacity, and I imagine we’ll get another pointless tease about who Bianca Belair will choose to face at WrestleMania.

We open with Edge’s music, followed by the man himself. Edge says it’s good to be back on Smackdown with the PPV coming up on Sunday. He runs down the two titles he could challenge for, and says Roman’s the one making the smart play at the PPV rather than Drew seeing as Roman will defend against someone who just went through a Chamber match. He says he wont make a decision yet because he knows there are a lot of possibilities still to figure out, and here comes Roman Reigns and retinue. Roman takes his sweet time getting to the ring, making darn sure commentary has ample time to hit all the talking points. Eventually they all get into the ring and Heyman hands Roman a mic. Roman says Edge doesn’t have 13 people to choose from, there’s only 1 and that’s him, telling Edge that Edge can pick a main eventer or you could pick THE main event. Edge says he doesn’t fear Roman, he’s playing him. Edge can’t acknowledge him as the main event of WrestleMania, because Roman lost his cool last week when he realized that Roman needs Edge to be the main event of Mania. He does acknowledge that Roman is a generational talent with a long wide open highway before him, he respects Roman and his family, but he thinks Roman is already cracking under pressure and that’s before Edge has even started playing mind games. For some reason Sami “Who made Steve Guttenberg a star?” Zayn interrupts this, damn shame as those two were doing great. Zayn says he’s now being disrespected by two of the biggest starts in the business, neither man will acknowledge him. To be clear, neither man is even looking at him. Zayn says management didn’t want him in the Chamber but he’s in, he’s the champion of the people and that should worry them. He points at the Mania sign because it’s his destiny. Jey Uso with the ultimate baby face move and super kicks Zayn to shut him up. Roman hands his mic back to Heyman, then hands him the title belt so this is getting serious. He puts his hands behind his back and walks up to Edge, whispers something to him then the separate still locking eyes. Roman and company head out while Edge stares them down. Really good stuff from Roman and Edge, the narrative of Edge picking up on Roman needing him and Roman’s little break in his armor last week was good and Roman continues to be his usual awesome self.

Big E heads out next, he’ll be on commentary for the next match right after this break.

Back from break, Crews is at gorilla with Kayla and says he respects Big E and took advice from him. He says his ancestors were Nigerian royalty and Big E would have lost his tongue for speaking like he did last week. After he beats Nakamura tonight he’s coming for the Intercontinental title.

Match #1: Apollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura with a quick flurry of strikes, then they run the ropes and Nakamura lands a knee to drop Crews. Side headlock from Nakamura, he gets sent into the ropes then eats a drop kick. Another drop kick from Crews and Nakamura is out of the ring. Crews with a baseball slide to Nakamura. Both men out of the ring and they trade strikes then Crews throws Nakamura into Big E. Big E gets up and yells at him as we head to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: