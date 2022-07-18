AQA Announces She Is Taking A Hiatus From Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, AQA has announced that she is stepping away from wrestling due to ‘not being in a great place’ with it. She was trained by Booker T through Reality of Wrestling before going to WWE last year. She wrestled there as Zayda Ramier, but was medically disqualified from performing and eventually released. AEW hired her back in February.

She wrote: “I want to take this time to say thank you to anyone who has ever cheered for me, supported me, bought merch, had me on your podcast or write an article about me. Those who sent loving messages, made fan art, gave me a hug during a meet & greet, or a high-five on my way to and from the ring. Promoters who booked me, opponents that stood across from me, and my trainers for teaching me everything I know I wouldn’t have made it this far without all of you.

At this time, I have decided to step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future. For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn’t want to be seen as weak, but it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had. I hope during this time I’ll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me.

Thank you AEW for granting me this time.

Until I see you all again, much love.”