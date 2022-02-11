wrestling / News

Tony Khan Announces That AQA Has Signed With AEW

February 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AQA AEW Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that AQA has signed with All Elite Wrestling. AQA, formerly Zayda Ramier on the WWE NXT brand, made her AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. She lost to Jade Cargill in a TBS Championship defense.

Khan wrote: “She’s a shooting star, and now @_AQA10 is All Elite!

