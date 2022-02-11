wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces That AQA Has Signed With AEW
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that AQA has signed with All Elite Wrestling. AQA, formerly Zayda Ramier on the WWE NXT brand, made her AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. She lost to Jade Cargill in a TBS Championship defense.
Khan wrote: “She’s a shooting star, and now @_AQA10 is All Elite!”
She’s a shooting star, and now @_AQA10 is All Elite! #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/LZ7ocHROhC
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- Tony Khan On Not Renewing Some Expiring AEW Contracts, Holding Onto Talent During Pandemic
- Booker T On How Hulk Hogan and Sid Vicious Helped Harlem Heat in WCW
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds