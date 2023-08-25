Arn Anderson Says He Got Burned Out As Road Agent In WWE, Details Responsibilities

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about being burned out as a road agent for WWE, not wanting to go back to that role, what he offers to AEW behind the scenes and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what he enjoyed about being a road agent: “Very little… It’s not a glorious job, it’s not a glamorous job. I will say this; it’s a lot of responsibility. Because you’re responsible for what guys do or ladies do. And every match of the night, the reponsibility falls on you. So you’ve got to be on your toes, and you’ve got to be paying attention. You’ve got to be going between the music position and the locker room and between matches. And guys want to see you, and you’re out there watching a game, so you can report on it in your agent’s report at the end of the night that goes back to the office. So it’s hard to report on things you don’t see. And if a talent sends a message by the referee that, ‘Hey, I need to see Arn,’ and if I take off and leave that position, something critical could happen during the match and I missed it. And it’s just a lot of activity. From the moment I walk into the building to the moment I leave, you have to be on your toes.

“But I will say this. Every now and then, you get to see some talent you didn’t know existed because TV matches are shorter, and you haven’t got to see that side of them. And they’re finally in an element where they got 15 minutes, and they can perform and show you some stuff. And you get a chance to build on that and help that talent and let them know, ‘Hey, man, that was good. Keep that up; bring that to TV.’ And you get to help people and help them get better, and offer advice. And it’s not like — sometimes people will offer you, other talents will offer advice they know will sabotage you because it’s a competitive deal. Guys knew when they talked to me, I would just give them the straight Skippy. I don’t have any politics in mind. I just if I can help them, I help them.”

On whether he talked with AEW about being an agent: “Um, not until after — let’s say in the last six months there’s been that conversation. And you know, the reality is, I would prefer to keep that — that relationship is like a coach to a player. I would rather keep it in a casual, not be my job description. I could have 25 guys lined up, and I would be able to spend whatever time it would be helping them if they ask it. But I don’t want that to be my job, just because for 19 years it was a really, really hard job. I got burnt out. But I think if it’s in still in a professional setting and we’re backstage, and a guy comes up. You know, Will Hobbs asks me all the time, ‘What do you think about this?’ Different guys ask me if they want my opinion. I’ll be happy to give it to them.”

On being willing to help out without taking on the official role: “Yeah, I mean, I love the business. If I’m sitting there and I try to watch most of the matches when I’m at a TV taping. And if anybody comes up and asks, in that case I try to give them an honest opinion. Because that’s the way our business knowledge gets passed down from generation to generation. And it’s guys like Jake Roberts and myself, and Dean Malenko and Billy Gunn and guys that are backstage. And they have some great coaches, they really do.

“It’s up to us to coach them up and help them. I’m just not sure that I want to step back into that role on a permanent basis. There are meetings nobody sees you have to be at, and time-consuming things you have to be at, you know what I’m saying? I do. I have 19 hard years and before that, I had all those WCW years that I was an agent, coach, whatever you want to call it, producer. I just want to enjoy what time I have left in the business, and sit back and watch it like a fan. And if I can offer some information to help a guy get better, I’m glad to do it, and you don’t even have to pay me extra for it. How about that?”

