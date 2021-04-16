Arn Anderson On His Biggest Pet Peeve With Current Generation Of Wrestlers, Magnum TA’s Potential As Top Star

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed his biggest pet peeve with the current generation of wrestlers, Magnum TA’s potential as a top star, and much more. You can read Arn Anderson’s comments below.

Arn Anderson on his biggest pet peeve with the current generation of wrestlers: “Putting themselves in mortal danger unnecessarily. I see these kids today do things that when your head is hitting at a trajectory straight down and you can’t control the bump your about to take. It’s solely on the guy getting you tucked or putting you in a hundred percent safe position. All it’s gonna take is to be in a hot arena or outdoors and somebody is sweating and your grip slip on somebody or something. I just feel like we’re heading towards somebody getting crippled really bad, and it scares the shit out of me. You can’t dial the business down, and I’m not saying we should go back to grabbing a headlock and working 20 minutes. It has already evolved to some high-impact stuff. I just wish guys would be as careful as they possibly could be with each other’s bodies every step of the way because I don’t want to see one of these kids get hurt, crippled, or doing something just because they think it’s spectacular. That’s a pet peeve of mine.”

On Magnum TA’s potential as a top star: “Magnum would’ve been a huge star. I have no doubt. He had everything you need to be a superstar. Him having a run as champion, and add Dusty and Road Warriors in there or whoever it may be, with them holding the championship, it would’ve given us some ammo to do some pretty serious promos having to recapture that title for the Horsemen camp. It would’ve made easy promo material.”

On whether Magnum would’ve been a good heel: “Eventually, he would’ve made a good heel. It’s kind of like the Roman Reigns thing. He’s a handsome guy, and every girl in the building would’ve been sitting there batting their eyes at him. If that’s your girlfriend or your wife, you’re gonna be pissed. Magnum was a really handsome guy and had a good body. I think he had the intensity to be a good heel, but he had such a long run ahead of him as a top babyface, that would’ve been way down the road.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.