– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed her recently announced all-women’s wrestling show scheduled for August 9 for Metroplex Wrestling. Below are some highlights:

On their first event: “We’re gonna start with our first show on August 9th, the next show in October and then go to a monthly format after that. We’re looking at trying to get bigger venues outside of the building that we actually own, because we do have limited seating.”

Athena on Masha Slamovich and other women slated for the card: “I love Masha [Slamovich] to death. She’s such an amazing athlete. She’s a little crazy, but she’s gonna give you a thousand percent. Vert Vixen, just an amazing, amazing woman. Hyan, who’s traveled all around the world, including her too. But then we have Abadon (freak out gesture), absolutely amazing as well. I’ve worked with them before. They have so much heart and passion for what we do, but all my heavy hitters for the announcement reside in Texas and I’m very excited.”

Her thoughts on the evolution of women’s wrestling from when she first started: “When I was [first] wrestling, I feel like there were maybe like 50 to 75 women’s wrestlers in the whole United States because of the evolution of women’s wrestling, the revolution if you will, I feel like that number has exceeded expectations and I don’t even think I can put a number on it.”

On wanting to take steps as an owner and promoter in wrestling: “We don’t have a lot of women in different positions in wrestling. This is my step to go there to be maybe a foothold as an owner, as a promoter. My goal is to give these women a platform so the world can get to know them and love them. Because I feel like there’s just been a big hole missing since Shimmer went on a hiatus, since Mission Pro went on a hiatus.”

Athena will also be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. She’ll be competing against Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander. The winner receives a #1 spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In Texas on July 12. Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST, and it will also be simulcast on Max.