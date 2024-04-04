– The Pop Break spoke to Athena about ROH Supercard of Honor 2024, where she will defend her title against Hikaru Shida tomorrow night on pay-per-view. Below are some highlights:

Athena on feeling her match should be the main event tomorrow: “Of course, I am going to say yes. I am so thankful that Tony has given me the ball twice, right and I never want to be greedy even though I should be. You also have Eddie Kingston vs Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Heavyweight Championship on the show so it’s up in the air. I am very grateful to be the first woman to main event two ROH pay-per-views back-to-back under the Tony Khan banner and I am privileged and humbled by that. Cause that on its own is a cool statement like I main evented with Claudio and Joe on the card My porcelain hussie best friend or frenemy Willow Nightingale went out there and killed it the first time and then Tony had enough faith in me and my performance in that to have me and Billie do it again in my hometown. I think it is cool to have those accolades under my belt and I would love a third. I would love to beat Shida in the main event spot in Philly where Athena used to stomp around with WSU and CZW and all of those different promotions. At this time I have to be reserved and know that I can’t have the ball every single pay-per-view.”

On genuinely not knowing if the match will be the main event: “You’re right I can, but I genuinely don’t know and I am being 100% honest. The second time Tony made it a surprise when we walked into the building. The first time he had told me a couple weeks before and it was the whole big thing of keeping it a secret. It’s crazy and fun to have that with my boss, to be honest, and he has that faith and ability in me. So yeah, I would love to do a third. Do I think so? Absolutely. I am the forever ROH Women’s Champion and I am the Champion mainstay for ROH, but I also have to not be greedy in that aspect of things and I would love to kill it in the main event with Shida.”

On her reaction to Shida answering her challenge: “I mean I did not lay out a challenge, Shida just kind of walked out. She just came to work and heard me talking and she just decided to walk out. I do not know what my initial reaction was. I think I was like oh this could be cool, oh crap I could lose, but this is a match I always wanted, but also is this a match that I need right now on this dominant run. There were a lot of double-sided thoughts coming into my brain. Like, am I afraid? No of course not, but you know there is a little fear of losing the title there.”

The ROH Women’s World Title Match goes down tomorrow at Supercard of Honor. The event will be held on Friday at the The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.