Athena Recalls WWE’s Response To Her Decision To Not Re-Sign With Company, Talks Interest In Joining AEW

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Athena (aka Ember Moon in WWE) discussed WWE’s response once she decided not to re-sign with the company, her interest in joining AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Athena on WWE’s response once she decided not to re-sign with the company: “At this time, I had already chosen not to re-sign. So there were a lot of factors that I knew that my release was coming. My contract was up in April, and they had offered me a ton of money to stay at one point in time. It was life-changing money. Probably five times what I was currently making. Sometimes money can’t buy happiness, and I know some people are gonna call me stupid for that. I couldn’t believe the money they were offering me. I was so unhappy, but some things you don’t do for money, some things you do for the passion and love of what we do. It became like my 9 to 5 job I worked before I got signed.”

On WWE not allowing some talent out of contracts: “I think they’re afraid of the talent they possess and they can take elsewhere. It was literally up until maybe, I want to say, August or September, they were still trying [to get me to stay]. I remember telling them, ‘Look, I would love to sit here and take your money, but you haven’t given me a reason to stay.’ That was my point of dispute with them. ‘I want to stay, I want you to make me stay.'”

On the atmosphere in AEW: “I was seeing everything going on at AEW and I was like, ‘That looks fun. That looks like what I thought I was going to do.’ For a while, we couldn’t even talk about it backstage because they were like, ‘You shouldn’t be watching the competitor.’ I was like, ‘How do you expect us to outshine them?’ It was different because I wasn’t watching for film. I was watching because I was envious of what was happening there. I would text Dustin [Rhodes] from time to time and he would respond back, ‘We sure are having fun over here.’ I’m like, ‘I see that you’re having fun, Dustin. How are you, how is life? Don’t rub it in.’ Dustin was one of those people that, when I was on Raw and Smackdown and still trying to figure out my identity within that new roster, he was the only one who would sit there and give me character advice. ‘You need to do this, you need to do that. Fuck what they say.’ That’s Goldust, bro. That’s the ultimate character. My man survived throughout everything. He took such an interest in my character work where no one else would. I saw him and my friend Leva [Bates] is like, ‘I’m just having a great time over here.’ Just seeing how genuinely happy everyone was.”

On her interest in joining AEW: “That’s up to them, technically. I think I’ve been very open on just being like, ‘Whoever offers, let’s do it.’ I just want to wrestle and have fun. I think I’ve done a good chunk of that since I’ve been back on the indies.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.