Austin Aries Rants About Taking Responsibility For Others’ Health By Wearing A Mask
It seems that some wrestlers aren’t happy with the idea of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Low Ki claimed those who wore them were ‘ruled by fear’ and had no right to tell him what to do. Now Austin Aries posted a long message someone else wrote about the subject, as well as his own thoughts on taking responsibility for the health of others.
He wrote: “I didn’t write this, but I literally had this debate last night. If I’m forced to take responsibility for your health by wearing a mask, do I also get to snatch all the shit out your grocery cart making you sick and putting you at risk? You know, just for “the greater good”.”
I didn’t write this, but I literally had this debate last night.
.
If I’m forced to take responsibility for your health by wearing a mask, do I also get to snatch all the shit out your grocery cart making you sick and putting you at risk? You know, just for “the greater good”… pic.twitter.com/P8SgJt18dE
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 1, 2020
