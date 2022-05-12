Axel Tischer On Missing Some Aspects About His WWE Run, Being Part of Imperium

Axel Tischer, the former Alexander Wolfe, recently discussed his WWE run and Imperium specifically, including what he misses about his time in the company. Tischer was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On his time with Imperium: “What Imperium talks about is the way we kind of like, see wrestling, but more in a less characteristic, healing way,” he said. “So we think you should respect the sport of professional wrestling, especially the history. You should respect the honor of the sport that people busting their asses and just to make a living and also just provide a show for the people and that the generation after can follow in their footsteps and also have a good living. Also, you should treat the business such, as you’re homegrown. We always had fun and we always welcomed everybody.”

On his WWE run: “I had a chance to live a life which was crazy because a lot of times, and especially nowadays, you miss a lot of things you do not have anymore. For example, a lot of times I wasn’t aware that I have the opportunity to live in Florida. So I would be more enjoying Florida life right now because I don’t have it anymore. But also there are some other things like working wise, which I kind of miss in that WWE, you have a sweet life because you do not have to think about anything at all, especially when it comes to organizing stuff. WWE is such a great company. They take care of you in so many parts and you do not even know it. So a lot of times right now, back on the English circuit, I have to take care of my own merch. I have to take care sometimes of my travel. I have to take care of my food and everything. So WWE, especially NXT, they took care of you in a really good way. But I also like the most valuable thing from WWE was all the knowledge from the greats. So I had a chance just to have an entire list of great coaches over that time. I learned in the performance center from day one to day here.”