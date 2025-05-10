– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is now one title short. At yesterday’s NJPW Resurgence event, AZM beat Mercedes Mone and Mina Shirakawa in a Triple Threat Match to win the title. AZM won the bout after pinning Shirakawa. The title run for Mercedes Mone now ends after 314 days, and AZM becomes the fifth champion.

After the match, Bea Priestley, who returned to NJPW at last night’s event, came up to AZM and congratulated her on her title win. She then said she’ll be seeing her “really soon,” indicating she intends to challenge AZM for the title. Priestley, who was recently released by WWE earlier this year, beat Viva Van at last night’s event.

NJPW Resurgence was held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California last night. It streamed via NJPW World pay-per-view. Some images from the event and a video of AZM’s post-match interview are available below:

I have no home to return to in Japan.

I’ve already said goodbye to my family.

I chose to live here. Tonight, I lost.

But I haven’t lost myself. ここでやると決めたから。

悔しくて苦しいけど、絶対折れない。#njResurgence pic.twitter.com/AGft1sXaHV — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) May 10, 2025