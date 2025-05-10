wrestling / News
Bea Priestley Makes NJPW Return At Resurgence
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
Bea Priestley is back in NJPW, making her return at Friday’s Resurgence. Friday night’s show saw the former Blair Davenport appear at the show, defeating Viva Van in her return bout.
Priestley first appeared for NJPW back in 2020. She signed with WWE the next year and was released from that company in February, with her 90-day no-compete clause expiring earlier this week.
🇺🇸Resurgence 2025🇺🇸
元STARDOMのビー・プレストリー第０試合で登場‼️
🆚 @BeaPriestley96 × @HellBentVixen#njpwworld で配信中📡
PPV購入はこちら ⇒https://t.co/kK7UKeeo3G……
視聴料金:2,990円(税込)#njpw #njpwworld #njResurgence pic.twitter.com/L2pPEIUta9
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) May 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Iyo Sky Reportedly Considered WWE’s ‘Breakaway Star’ of the Year Behind the Scenes
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series
- Spider Graphic Appears On AEW Dynamite Logo, Spoiler On Who It’s For
- Updated Betting Odds For WWE Backlash: One Title Favored To Change Hands