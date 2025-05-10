Bea Priestley Makes NJPW Return At Resurgence

Bea Priestley is back in NJPW, making her return at Friday’s Resurgence. Friday night’s show saw the former Blair Davenport appear at the show, defeating Viva Van in her return bout.

Priestley first appeared for NJPW back in 2020. She signed with WWE the next year and was released from that company in February, with her 90-day no-compete clause expiring earlier this week.