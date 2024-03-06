– PWInsider has some additional backstage details coming out of Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution. In the main event, Sting and Darby Allin defend their tag team titles against The Young Bucks. While former WCW colleagues Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) were both in attendance at the event, they did not appear during the televised pay-per-view broadcast due to WWE contractual obligations. PWInsider also reports that Sting isn’t currently scheduled to appear for any upcoming episodes of AEW programming.

– In terms of Darby Allin following his broken glass spot, PWInsider said he only needed to get stitches after the bump. Allin is scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite and Big Business next week, where he will face Jay White. PWInsider also noes that Allin’s Mount Everest climb is scheduled for March 27.

– Additionally, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso has some additional details on the finish, which featured Sting and Darby Allin getting the victory. According to the report, Sting was willing not to go over for the finish. However, everyone else involved, along with AEW CEO Tony Khan, were adamant that Sting win his final match. Sting wanted to give the win to the Young Bucks, he who he is said to hold in high regard. However, Khan and the Bucks themselves all firmly believed that Sting should end his career with a win.

– The SI.com report also notes that AEW had a Plan B finish ready to go forward after Darby Allin’s glass spot. Doctors were said to be nearby in anticipation of the spot and were on high alert. If Allin was unable to continue, the Bucks were ready to call an alternate finish to the match.

Darby’s spot was rehearsed earlier int he day than usual, and safety measures were applied once it was determined that Allin was capable of making the jump. A stunt coordinator reportedly instructed how to place the items and reviewed the proper protocols.

Ultimately, things went as planned. Sting and Darby Allin beat The Young Bucks to retain their titles. The belts are now expected to be vacated due to Sting’s retirement.