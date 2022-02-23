Backstage Rumor on Free Agent Expected to Attend Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– According to a report by Fightful Select, wrestling free agent and Original ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham is expected to be at tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Gresham is reportedly in Bridgeport, Connecticut where tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the Webster Bank Arena.

AEW sources for the report said that Gresham will be at the show. However, it’s unknown if Gresham will be appearing on tonight’s edition of Dynamite or planned to be doing any work for AEW for tonight’s TV taping.

While Gresham currently holds the Original ROH World title and has been defending it in other promotions since Final Battle, Gresham has been a free agent and has not been under contract with ROH since that event.

Additionally, Gresham’s next TERMINUS show is set for tomorrow (Feb. 24) in Atlanta, Georgia. He’s scheduled to face AEW star Santana for the Original ROH World title at the event. It will stream live on FITE TV. Meanwhile, tonight’s Dynamite will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm ET.