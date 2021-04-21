Backstage Rumor on Natalya Pushing to Have More Women Superstars at WrestleMania 37

– According to a report by Fightful Select, sources within WWE have said that it was former SmackDown Women’s champion Natalya who pushed for the women’s Tag Team Turmoil match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The women’s Tag Team Turmoil match was a late addition to the card. The winning team would earn a spot against women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler the following night for the two-day event.

Natalya and her tag team partner, Tamina, ultimately won the match. They faced Jax and Baszler for the titles on Night 2, but they were unsuccessful in their bid for the titles.

Natalya reportedly pushed for the Turmoil match so more women could have the chance to be featured on the show. The original plan was to reportedly have a No. 1 contender’s match on the WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown that was taped the week before, with the winners then getting the shot at WrestleMania. Thanks to Natalya, the match was moved to WrestleMania 37: Night 1, and more women got the chance to wrestle on the grand stage.

The other teams in the women’s Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37 included Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), and Billie Kay & Carmella.