New Matches Announced For WrestleMania 37
April 5, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced their plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37, consisting of two matches. It was confirmed on tonight’s Raw that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will defend their championships against the winner of a tag team turmoil match which will see Naomi & Lana, Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose, The Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella, and Tamina & Natalya will face off.
The tag team turmoil match will take place on night one of the PPV on April 10th, with the Tag Team Championship match set for night two on April 11th. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s Raw.
