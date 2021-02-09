Backstage Rumor on Steve Cutler Getting Pulled From WWE TV Affecting Murphy as Well

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Steve Cutler was released by the WWE last week. It was rumored that Cutler contracting COVID-19 after attending a New Year’s Eve party made Vince McMahon angry, and there was allegedly heat on Cutler for this. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer explained how Cutler being cut has affected other WWE talents still signed to the roster, including Murphy and Wesley Blake.

Previously in December, Cutler and Wesley Blake returned to WWE TV as the two Knights of the Lone Wolf, assisting King Corbin. According to Meltzer, Cutler and Blake were going to get booked again on TV as the Knights of the Lone Wolf, but Cutler testing positive for COVID-19 put a stop to that. As a result, WWE opted against going back to that angle.

Additionally, King Corbin losing his Knights also caused Murphy to lose a spot on TV. The plan was to have King Corbin, Cutler, and Blake face Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, and Murphy, who recently aligned with the Mysterio family and was romantically paired up with Aalyah Mysterio onscreen. However, now that the Knights are off TV, and Cutler was fired, Murphy apparently no longer has a role in this feud.

The current feud has WWE focusing on Corbin against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Also, it appears WWE has dropped Murphy’s storyline with Aalyah, with Meltzer calling Murphy an “unfortunate victim” of this situation.

Murphy last wrestled on SmackDown on December 4, losing to King Corbin in a one-on-one match.