Backstage Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match, Who Attended Rehearsal

– PWInsider has a new report with some backstage details on the rehearsal for the women’s Rumble match tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. As noted, tonight’s show has 23 entrants announced for the women’s Rumble match.

According to the report, last night’s rehearsal for the match had over 30 women. WWE reportedly brought in additional talents as a precautionary measure for the event in event that someone doesn’t pass medical protocols. This might result in some outside talents being brought in who will not actually compete in the Rumble later tonight. However, the report noted they could still be used in an alternative fashion.

Additionally, former WWE Superstar Jillian Hall is another talent reportedly in St. Louis for the event, and she was one of the names who attended the rehearsal for the show. Hall was released by WWE in 2010. She later appeared at the Raw Reunion in 2019 and the Royal Rumble last year.

As previously reported, Sasha Banks returned to WWE last night and announced her participation in the Rumble match. PWInsider reports that Banks joining the matchup was a “last minute of a decision as you can imagine,” per several sources.

Banks was previously forced off WWE programming after suffering a bruised calcaneus bone earlier this month, and she was not expected to return until after this weekend’s show. So, she is returning to action well ahead of schedule.

WWE Producer Dave Finlay (aka Fit Finlay) is also reportedly part of the producing team for the Women’s Royal Rumble match. As noted, Finlay has been back in WWE as a producer for NXT since November 2020.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is set for later tonight at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.