Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Lineup

– The day is finally here for the WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Tonight’s show is being held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Here’s the latest lineup going into tonight’s show:

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

The Usos Are Banned From Ringside

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Johnny Knoxville, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E., Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Riddle, Omos, Chad Gable, Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, 5 More TBD

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Michelle McCool, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Nikki ASH, Carmella, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, 7 More TBD

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

* The Miz & Maryse vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 will be broadcast live tonight on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.