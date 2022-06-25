wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Plans for Next ROH Event
June 25, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that an announcement on what’s next for Ring of Honor (ROH) event is expected to be made in the coming days. Last night’s AEW Rampage show also featured appearances by ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and announcer Caprice Coleman.
According to the report, Coleman and Ian Riccaboni are expected to continue on as the voices for ROH.
Tony Khan announced his acquisition of Ring of Honor earlier this year.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Says Will Ospreay Does A Lot of Moves, Has ‘Forgettable’ Five-Star Matches
- Update On Los Angeles Times Wanting To Write About AEW Earlier This Month
- WWE Held An At ‘All Hands On Deck’ Meeting Yesterday, Stephanie McMahon Acknowledged Investigation Into Vince
- Rhea Ripley Responds To Tweet Criticizing Her Appearance