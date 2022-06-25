Backstage Update on Plans for Next ROH Event

– PWInsider reports that an announcement on what’s next for Ring of Honor (ROH) event is expected to be made in the coming days. Last night’s AEW Rampage show also featured appearances by ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and announcer Caprice Coleman.

According to the report, Coleman and Ian Riccaboni are expected to continue on as the voices for ROH.

Tony Khan announced his acquisition of Ring of Honor earlier this year.