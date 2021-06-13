Backstage Update on Status of NXT’s Kona Reeves

– Fightful Select has an update regarding NXT talent Kona Reeves, who has recently been out of action for 15 months due to a shoulder injury injury that required surgery. According to the update, Reeves has been back training at the WWE Performance Center for a while and has been ready to return to the ring.

Additionally, Reeves has reportedly been making creative pitches that involve a “significant character change” from what he’s previously done in the past. A number of guest coaches told Fightful that they specifically enjoyed working with Reeves when they did slots at the Performance Center.