– As previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan recently revealed that Las Vegas was in the mix as the host city for WrestleMania 41 next year. WWE has not yet announced the venue or location for WrestleMania 41, and Fightful Select has an update on next year’s event.

WWE usually announces the venue and location for the next WrestleMania about a year out from the show, but that was not the case this year. Fightful Select reports that several sources close to the Minnesota government have “at times” said that Minneapolis was the frontrunner for the event, landing the event, and that they were oping to make the announcement official very soon.

However, the report also notes that there are some within WWE still pushing for Las Vegas as the host city for WrestleMania 41. Nick Khan also stated that it’s unlikely WWE would hold WrestleMania in an outdoor, northeast location again due to the cold weather issues at this year’s WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Fightful reports that if WWE does opt to take WrestleMania to Minneapolis, Minnesota, many options are being discussed with regards to the cold weather. It should be noted that the U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, does at least have a roof.

Khan also stated that he doesn’t plan to go head-to-head with the NCAA Final Four, leading some to think that WrestleMania could once again be held in March. 15 WrestleManias have been held in the month of March. Fightful reports that the idea of holding WrestleMania in the month of May has also been discussed.

WWE has not yet made the plans for WrestleMania 41 official yet.