– As previously reported, former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is said to out of AEW and on her way to WWE, with reports indicating that she’s going to the WWE Performance Center this week. Dave Meltzer had more details on what’s next for Cargill on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

While Cargill was reportedly flying to Orlando to report to the Performance Center, Meltzer stated that he was told people hadn’t seen her there yet this week, though Meltzer noted, “It doesn’t mean she wasn’t there.” Additionally, Meltzer said that WWE is working on “main roster creative” for Cargill at the moment. Also, Meltzer said the creative being worked on for Cargill is said to be “high priority.”

Meltzer continued that Jade Cargill is “earmarked” to be a major star on WWE programming. When and where she makes her WWE debut remains to be seen. As previously noted, Cargill is expected to be going straight to the main roster and won’t be appearing in NXT.