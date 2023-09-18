Update On WWE Reportedly Making Plans For Jade Cargill

As previously reported, Jade Cargill has reportedly left AEW and is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center this week. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is already working on creative plans for the former AEW TBS Champion.

Cargill coming to WWE is said to be a “big thing” to the company and her name has been discussed a lot backstage. It’s believed she will get a big push and a chance to get over due to how much WWE is paying her. While she’s not making “Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch money”, it was noted that she “got a good deal.”

As for whether or not she will be on NXT, the belief is that she is set for the main roster but still could spend a brief period of time in NXT. However the creative plans are assumed to be for the main roster.