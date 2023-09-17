wrestling / News
Jade Cargill Reportedly Headed to WWE Performance Center This Week
September 17, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has an update on Jade Cargill’s expected move to WWE. As previously reported, Cargill worked what was believed to be her last match in AEW last week during the AEW Rampage tapings, losing to Kris Statlander. PWInsider reports that Cargill’s AEW contract is believed to have officially expired.
The site also notes that WWE sources have confirmed Cargill is set to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.
