More On Jade Cargill’s Expected Move to WWE, Note On Contract

A new report has additional details on Jade Cargill’s expected AEW exit and move to WWE. As reported earlier today, Cargill is belkieved to have effectively finished up in AEW and is believed in both companies to be heading to WWE. Fightful has some additional details on Cargill’s expected move.

According to the new report, people in WWE are of the belief that Cargill’s AEW contract may be structured in a way that could see her sign with WWE right away. There was talk of Cargill having option years in AEW, but that is not confirmed at this time. Some top names in WWE had heard Cargill was heading to the company as far back as last week, and the matter was a topic of discussion backstage at Raw.

It is added that after she went backstage after her match at the AEW Rampage taping, she was greeted with and hugged several members of the roster. The situation was seen as a farewell within AEW, and there were many within the company who said she was headed to WWE. It is important to note, however, that it has not been heard whether Cargill explicitly said that. She told people she may focus on family and the softball team she owns with her partner Brandon Phillips.

There’s no word as to why Cargill is looking to move, though one source told the site that it isn’t financially motivated. Cargill has a team of representatives who handle her deals.