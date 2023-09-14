Jade Cargill Reportedly Leaving AEW, Believed To Be Headed To WWE (SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that Jade Cargill is set to leave AEW soon and the belief is that she is headed to the WWE. It’s unknown if an offer has been made by WWE at this time, or how much time her AEW deal has left. There are option years on the deal, but it seems they may not be used if she’s leaving. The belief of both AEW and WWE is that she’s headed to WWE.

Cargill recently returned on AEW Collision and a match with TBS Champion Kris Statlander was booked for tomorrow’s AEW Rampage. That match was taped last night and featured Statlander beating Cargill clean, with a show of respect after. It was said that Cargill waved to the crowd as though she was leaving when the match was over.

The belief is that when AEW learned Cargill was leaving, they brought her back in order to wrap up her story with Statlander and put her over. It’s possible that Rampage will be her final appearance in the company.