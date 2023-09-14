wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* The Lucha Bros & Matt & Jeff Hardy def. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher and The Blade
* The Kingdom def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.
* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Peter Avalon & The Outrunners. Dark Order came out and challenged The Acclaimed to a Trios Title Match, which led to a singles match with Anthony Bowens vs. one of the Dark Order being set for Collision.
* Aussie Open def. Lord Crewe and Damian Chambers
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander def. Jade Cargill. There was a mutual show of respect after the match
