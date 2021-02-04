wrestling / News
Bad Bunny Limited Edition Shirt Is Best Seller on WWE Shop
– According to a report by License Global, WWE has released a new limited edition shirt made for Bad Bunny appearing at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021, and it’s currently the best-selling merchandise of the year so far for WWEShop.com. You can check out the new limited edition t-shirt for the rapper below.
It’s also available as a full-zip hoodie. As previously reported, Bad Bunny was reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center this week after his appearances at the Royal Rumble and Raw. It’s rumored he could work a match in the near future on a WWE PPV event involving The Miz or John Morrison.
Check out the entire @sanbenito collection available now at #WWEShop. #WWE #BadBunny #RoyalRumble https://t.co/39YaOixaN3 pic.twitter.com/uhNJv8SaUR
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) February 4, 2021
