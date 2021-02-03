Bad Bunny Reportedly Training at WWE Performance Center, Update on Future WWE Plans

– PWInsider reports that rapper Bad Bunny was working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida yesterday (Feb. 2). Per the report, Bunny was preparing for a proposed match on pay-per-view, possibly involving The Miz or John Morrison, that will potentially take place later this year.

As previously reported by PWInsider, WWE is planning for additional appearances for Bad Bunny, along with him potentially playing a role at WrestleMania 37, and there was a pitch to even have him wrestle at the event.

Bad Bunny appeared at both the Royal Rumble and Raw earlier this week. Additionally, PWInsider noted that Bad Bunny wrestling will not happen immediately, suggesting the plan will likely happen later in April at WrestleMania 37. WWE is reportedly hoping Bad Bunny appearing in the promotion will give the company some mainstream buzz, while also helping prop up Damian Priest following his main roster debut and recent alliance with the rapper.

The musician has a huge following on social media and is a huge star with the Latin market. His recent appearances on WWE programming have also gained attention with such major mainstream music outlets as Billboard. You can check out a video of the rapper appearing on Miz TV during last Monday’s episode of Raw below: