Backstage Details On WWE’s Plans For Bad Bunny At WrestleMania 37 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, despite originally only being promoted to perform ‘Booker T’ at the Royal Rumble, Bad Bunny took things a step further by getting involved in the men’s Rumble match before diving onto The Miz and John Morrison on the outside. He then appeared last night’s edition of RAW and aligned himself with Damian Priest while once again being on the opposite side of Miz and Morrison.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE is planning on more appearances for Bad Bunny, which could include him playing a role at WrestleMania 37.

Johnson reports that the current plan is for him to be involved on the show in some capacity, with one pitch even being for Bad Bunny to wrestle on the show.

Additionally, Johnson notes that Bad Bunny’s usage is expected to help WWE garner mainstream crossover attention while also serving as a way to help spotlight Priest on the main roster since he is set for a push after his NXT call-up.