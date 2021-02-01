Bad Bunny Gets Involved in Men’s Royal Rumble, Takes Out Miz and Morrison

The Miz and John Morrison ran afoul of Bad Bunny at the Royal Rumble, and it cost them the men’s Rumble match. The rapper came down to the ring angry after Miz, having been shunned by Bunny backstage earlier in the show, destroyed his DJ table when coming down to the ring. Bunny came out a few minutes later and distracted Miz and Morrison, causing them to get eliminated.

After that happened, Bunny added insult to injury by climping to the top rope and leaping off for a crossbody on both men. You can see the clip below: