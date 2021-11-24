wrestling / News
Bandido Added To TERMINUS Wrestling Event
November 24, 2021
TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that current ROH World Champion Bandido has been added to their upcoming debut show on January 16. So far, the roster for the event also includes Daniel Garcia. TERMINUS is a new company created by Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black. The debut event happens in Atlanta, Georgia.
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S
https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/jMvZtMzX4N
— Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) November 24, 2021
