Bandido Added To TERMINUS Wrestling Event

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced that current ROH World Champion Bandido has been added to their upcoming debut show on January 16. So far, the roster for the event also includes Daniel Garcia. TERMINUS is a new company created by Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black. The debut event happens in Atlanta, Georgia.

