Bar Wrestling 39 Results: Brian Cage’s Bachelor Party

Bar Wrestling 39 results of “Brian Cage’s Bachelor Party” on 7/10/19 from Los Angeles, California at Bootleg Theatre:

Reno Scum (Thornstowe and Luster the Legend) beat Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx.

Heather Monroe and Jake Atlas beat Jessicka Havok and Nevaeh when they both pinned Havok after Monroe held Havok on the mat in a backstabber to allow Atlas to deliver a splash.

Daga won a 4-Way Match over Eli Everfly, Teddy Hart, and Dave Crist getting the pin on Everfly after the double underhook into the double knees facebuster.

Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas beat Rich Swann and Willie Mack by getting the pin on Swann.

Intermission

Joey Ryan, Scorpio Sky, and Luchasaurus beat Eli Drake, Chris Dickinson, and Mike Verna when Ryan pinned Dickinson after the YouPorn Plex.

Sami Callihan pinned Killer Kross after maneuvering out of a choke submission hold into a pin.

Tessa Blanchard, Keira Hogan, Su Yung, Scarlett Bordeaux pinned Brian Cage in a Lap Dance Match.

The stipulation was the losing side had to give the other side a lap dance. Cage danced for Blanchard, Bordeaux, and Hogan, but when he tried to do it to an unwilling Yung, she sprayed red mist in his face. Fans tossed money at Cage.

Cage wanted the women to return the favor but they refused and walked out. Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas then came out and gave him a lap dance.

Thanks to Jamie Hudson for the results.

This show will be posted up on Highspots Wrestling Network in a week or two.

Bar Wrestling 40 is 7/12/19 in Baldwin Park, California at the American Legion.