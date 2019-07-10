wrestling / News

Bar Wrestling Hosting Two Shows This Week Celebrating Brian Cage & Melissa Santos’ Wedding

July 9, 2019 | Posted by Shannon Walsh
Brian Cage Bar Wrestling

– Bar Wrestling has a couple of shows this week to celebrate the wedding of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos. You can see the cards below per Wrestling With Demons:

Bar Wrestling 39 on 7/10/19 in Los Angeles, California at Bootleg Theatre at 9pm LA Time
* Brian Cage vs. Tessa Blanchard, Keira Hogan, Su Yung, and Scarlett Bordeaux in a Lap Dance Match
* Killer Kross vs. Sami Callihan
* Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Peter Avalon

More to be added.

Tickets are $25 in advance here and $40 at the door.

Bar Wrestling 40 on 7/12/19 in Baldwin Park, California at the American Legion
* There will be a Dollar Dance for Melissa Santos
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga
* Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart vs. Chris Dickinson
* Joey Ryan vs. Keira Hogan

More to be added.

Tickets are $25 in advance here and $40 at the door.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bar Wrestling, Brian Cage, Melissa Santos, Shannon Walsh

More Stories

loading