Bar Wrestling Hosting Two Shows This Week Celebrating Brian Cage & Melissa Santos’ Wedding

– Bar Wrestling has a couple of shows this week to celebrate the wedding of Brian Cage and Melissa Santos. You can see the cards below per Wrestling With Demons:

Bar Wrestling 39 on 7/10/19 in Los Angeles, California at Bootleg Theatre at 9pm LA Time

* Brian Cage vs. Tessa Blanchard, Keira Hogan, Su Yung, and Scarlett Bordeaux in a Lap Dance Match

* Killer Kross vs. Sami Callihan

* Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Peter Avalon

More to be added.

Tickets are $25 in advance here and $40 at the door.

Bar Wrestling 40 on 7/12/19 in Baldwin Park, California at the American Legion

* There will be a Dollar Dance for Melissa Santos

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga

* Brian Cage vs. Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart vs. Chris Dickinson

* Joey Ryan vs. Keira Hogan

More to be added.

Tickets are $25 in advance here and $40 at the door.