– WWE Superstar Baron Corbin called out Angelo Dawkins on X, claiming that Dawkins quit EA College Football while playing against him. You can view his comments below.

Baron Corbin wrote, “Yo @EASPORTSCollege you gotta fixed peoples ability to quit a game and not take the L when I’m stomping them out. It’s a cowards way out!!! You hear me @AngeloDawkins !!! I know you and your Buckeyes have cut the power with a min left!”