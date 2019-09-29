wrestling / News
Battle Club Anything You Can Do Results: LAX Battle Sea Stars, More
– Battle Club Pro’s Anything You Can Do intergender wrestling show took place last night from North Bronx, New York featuring LAX and more. The results were, per Review Fix:
* Matt Macintosh def. Shotzi Blackheart
HOLY SHIT @Shotziblack CAME OUT IN THE MINI TANK #AnythingYouCanDo pic.twitter.com/DeCL2bvZqq
— Brian O'Conor (@Brian_OConor518) September 28, 2019
* Big Swole & Hyan def. Rob Killjoy & CPA
* MV Young def. Allie Cat
* Tasha Steelz & KillaNova (Christian Casanova, Triplelicious & Royce Bishop) def. Harlow O’Hara & The Carnies (“The Ring Leader” Nick Iggy, “The Dog Faced Gargoyle” Kerry Awful, & Trip Cassidy)
* Diamante def. KC Navarro
* Jordynne Grace def. Darius Carter
THICC MOMMA PUMP WITH A MUSCLE BUSTER @JordynneGrace @xBattleclubpro #AnythingYouCanDo pic.twitter.com/EfnzmKwXWC
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) September 28, 2019
* Battle Club Pro Franchise Championship: Anthony Bowens (c) def. Tessa Blanchard
.@Tess_Blanchard with the Magnum!@xBattleclubpro #AnythingYouCanDo pic.twitter.com/Bm85MWl74C
— Jocay🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) September 28, 2019
* The Sea Stars (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) def. LAX (Santana & Ortiz)
“YOUR’RE GONNA DIE!!!”@Ortiz_PnP @Santana_PNP @xBattleclubpro #AnythingYouCanDo pic.twitter.com/55tcxmHXuc
— Jocay🇪🇨 (@Jocay19) September 28, 2019
Amazing time at @xBattleclubpro #AnythingYouCanDo show! @Santana_PNP broke my heart with his speech about inclusiveness & when he went to the crowd to shake hands & he shook my hand all I could say was "Thank you, Sir. You make NY proud!"
Beautiful show from top to bottom! pic.twitter.com/H8uFWSPdbU
— JD the Smiling Ginger-Pan 🏳️🌈 (@JefferyDuke) September 28, 2019
