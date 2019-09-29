Battle Club Anything You Can Do Results: LAX Battle Sea Stars, More

– Battle Club Pro’s Anything You Can Do intergender wrestling show took place last night from North Bronx, New York featuring LAX and more. The results were, per Review Fix:

* Matt Macintosh def. Shotzi Blackheart

* Big Swole & Hyan def. Rob Killjoy & CPA

* MV Young def. Allie Cat

* Tasha Steelz & KillaNova (Christian Casanova, Triplelicious & Royce Bishop) def. Harlow O’Hara & The Carnies (“The Ring Leader” Nick Iggy, “The Dog Faced Gargoyle” Kerry Awful, & Trip Cassidy)

* Diamante def. KC Navarro

* Jordynne Grace def. Darius Carter

* Battle Club Pro Franchise Championship: Anthony Bowens (c) def. Tessa Blanchard

* The Sea Stars (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) def. LAX (Santana & Ortiz)