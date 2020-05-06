WWE News: Bayley Mocks Tamina’s Reaction to Usos’ Video, Chris Hemsworth Talks Extraction With Drew McIntyre

– Bayley wasn’t too impressed with Tamina’s emotional reaction to a surprise message from the Usos on The Bump, and took to Twitter to express such. Tamina was a guest on this week’s show and was shown videos from the Smackdown tag team expressing their support as she goes into Money in the Bank to face Bayley.

In response to the videos being posted on Twitter, Bayley mocked Tamina with “Yes [Tamina], it is that time of the month you idiot!!!!!!! Time for me to get rid of you for good!!!!!!!!” She also admonished the Usos, saying, “Come on guys…..if you truly love her, you wouldn’t be giving her that false hope.”

– WWE posted video of Drew McIntyre speaking with Chris Hemsworth about the latter’s new Netflix film Extraction. You can see that below. The film, which based on a graphic novel and sees Hemsworth playing a mercenary trying to get a kidnapped boy away from a drug lord, has been a major success for Netflix and has a sequel on the way.