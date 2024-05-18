Bayley Plans to Cement Her WWE Legacy in 2024

– During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump this week, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley spoke about cementing her legacy in WWE this year and what’s next. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“I want to know what’s next. I’m excited to see what’s next. I got the first defense out of the way. I want this to be different than I’ve ever done anything before. This year I think cements my legacy and who I am and what I bring to the WWE, and I obviously still have a lot of work to do, I think, to show the WWE Universe and to show Triple H and to show everybody what I can bring and who I am, and I’m excited to do that.”

Bayley successfully defended her title earlier this month at WWE Backlash France, beating Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match. The event was held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France and broadcast live on Peacock.