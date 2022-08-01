Bayley Teases Possible Name For Her New WWE Stable

Bayley debuted her new stable last night at SummerSlam, and she appears to be teasing a potential name for the group. As reported, Bayley came out after Bianca Belair’s win over Becky Lynch and was joined by a returning Dakota Kai as well as Io Skye (the former Io Sharai). Bayley has been mum on details about the new alliance, but she took to Twitter for a recurring theme on Sunday, as you can see below.

The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion shared a picture of the three, captioning it “CONTROL.” She also shared the lyrics to Janet Jackson’s song of the same name.

Bayley’s return marks her first appearance since she was put on the shelf with a torn ACL back in July of last year. Skye is also returning from injury, while Kai is back after being released in April.