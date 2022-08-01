wrestling / News
Bayley Teases Possible Name For Her New WWE Stable
Bayley debuted her new stable last night at SummerSlam, and she appears to be teasing a potential name for the group. As reported, Bayley came out after Bianca Belair’s win over Becky Lynch and was joined by a returning Dakota Kai as well as Io Skye (the former Io Sharai). Bayley has been mum on details about the new alliance, but she took to Twitter for a recurring theme on Sunday, as you can see below.
The former Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion shared a picture of the three, captioning it “CONTROL.” She also shared the lyrics to Janet Jackson’s song of the same name.
Bayley’s return marks her first appearance since she was put on the shelf with a torn ACL back in July of last year. Skye is also returning from injury, while Kai is back after being released in April.
CONTROL pic.twitter.com/ybFPZnZbkf
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 31, 2022
“This is a story about control
My control
Control of what I say
Control of what I do
And this time, I'm gonna do it my way
I hope you enjoy this as much as I do
Are we ready?
I am
'Cause it's all about control
And I've got lots of it” – @JanetJackson @WWE
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 31, 2022
