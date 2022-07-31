wrestling / News
Bayley, Dakota Kai, Io Shirai Return At WWE Summerslam, Bianca Belair Retains (Clips)
Bayley has finally returned to WWE and the Role Model made her presence felt following the RAW Women’s title match at Summerslam. Bianca Belair managed to defeat Becky Lynch after hitting a Spanish Fly and KOD. After the match, Lynch showed respect to Belair and left before Bayley came out.
However, Bayley did not come alone as she was joined by Dakota Kai. The surprises didn’t end there, as Io Shirai also made her main roster debut to join Bayley and Kai. All three then stormed the ring and confronted Belair, who was then backed up by Lynch. Bayley, Kai and Shirai then left the ring.
Belair is currently in the middle of her first reign as RAW Women’s Champion. She won the belt at night one of Wrestlemania on April 2, beating Lynch. She has been champion for 116 days.
Kai was released from WWE back in April. Shirai had been absent from NXT TV since April, while Bayley has been out of action for a year due to an ACL injury.
You can follow along with our live Summerslam coverage here.
