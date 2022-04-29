UPDATED: Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Persia Pirotta & More Released From WWE

UPDATED: Fightful Select has updated their report to note that Paige Prinzivalli, Vish Kanya, Draco Anthony, Harland, Persia Pirotta, and Raelyn Divine have all additionally been released from their WWE contracts.

Pirotta is arguably the most prominent of those names, having been involved in a tag team with Indi Hartwell and a storyline where Hartwell and Dexter Lumis were competing with (and lately, partnered with) Pirotta and her on-screen romantic interest Duke Hudson. Harland, aka Parker Boudreaux, debuted and was quickly made Joe Gacy’s muscle. He has not appeared with Gacy the last few weeks leading up to Gacy’s match with Bron Breakker next week at NXT Spring Breakin’.

Draco Anthony worked several matches on 205 Live from late 2021 to January of 2022 and was briefly involved in a storyline with Gacy and Harland. His last match was a loss to Xyon Quinn on the April 12th episode of NXT.

ORIGINAL: WWE has reportedly released two of its NXT stars in Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai. Fightful Select reports that both stars were released as of today.

There are no details on Kai’s release at this time. She has been with WWE since December of 2016 and during her time there she was a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Raquel Gonzalez (now Raquel Rodriguez on Smackdown), as well as the winner of the 2018 NXT Women’s Championship Invitational. She was most recently seen on NXT on the April 12th episode, where she lost an NXT Women’s Championship match to Mandy Rose.

Meanwhile, Fightful reports that Bivens had been pushed by WWE to re-sign with the company last year and it led to a short extension of his deal. Bivens was asked about re-signing an extension in February and he expressed that he did not wish to do so. He has been with WWE since signing a deal in March of 2019 and had most recently been the mouthpiece for the Diamond Mine stable. In the past couple of weeks of NXT TV, Roderick Strong has taken a more proactive and aggressive role as a leader of the stable.